Liverpool idol says Arsenal ‘need someone better than Kai’ to win titles

Arsenal have once again been urged to sign an upgrade on Kai Havertz if they want to win major titles, with critics arguing that the German is not good enough to lead the line as a number nine.

Since joining the club, Havertz has been a regular feature in Mikel Arteta’s attack, but his impact has been inconsistent. Initially signed to replace Granit Xhaka in midfield, the former Chelsea man was later deployed as a false nine, where he has had some promising performances. However, many believe he lacks the finishing ability and presence required to be Arsenal’s main striker.

Havertz’s struggles in front of goal have raised concerns, as he often misses key chances and does not instil fear in opposition defenders. With Arsenal now at a crucial stage in their rebuild, where winning trophies is the next step, many feel that signing a world-class striker could be the difference between falling short and claiming silverware.

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler shares this view and believes Havertz is not the right player to lead Arsenal’s attack. Speaking on The LineUp, Fowler said: “If I’m being honest, he’s not my cup of tea. I think he’s OK but, if you’re a team that’s got real aspirations of winning Premier Leagues and Champions Leagues, then I think you need someone better than Kai Havertz playing in that focal striker role. He’ll do a job but I don’t think he’s been as consistent as he would have liked. I just think there are better players out there.”

Fowler’s comments reflect the concerns of many Arsenal supporters who feel the team needs a more clinical and dominant striker. While Havertz has contributed to the team in various ways, his performances as a forward have not been at the level expected of a title-winning side’s main striker.

As Arsenal continue their push for silverware, the question remains whether they will persist with Havertz in that role or look to bring in a more proven goalscorer to take the team to the next level.