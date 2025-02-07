Liverpool idol says Arsenal ‘need someone better than Kai’ to win titles

Arsenal have once again been urged to sign an upgrade on Kai Havertz if they want to win major titles, with critics arguing that the German is not good enough to lead the line as a number nine.
Since joining the club, Havertz has been a regular feature in Mikel Arteta’s attack, but his impact has been inconsistent. Initially signed to replace Granit Xhaka in midfield, the former Chelsea man was later deployed as a false nine, where he has had some promising performances. However, many believe he lacks the finishing ability and presence required to be Arsenal’s main striker.
Havertz’s struggles in front of goal have raised concerns, as he often misses key chances and does not instil fear in opposition defenders. With Arsenal now at a crucial stage in their rebuild, where winning trophies is the next step, many feel that signing a world-class striker could be the difference between falling short and claiming silverware.
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler shares this view and believes Havertz is not the right player to lead Arsenal’s attack. Speaking on The LineUp, Fowler said: “If I’m being honest, he’s not my cup of tea. I think he’s OK but, if you’re a team that’s got real aspirations of winning Premier Leagues and Champions Leagues, then I think you need someone better than Kai Havertz playing in that focal striker role. He’ll do a job but I don’t think he’s been as consistent as he would have liked. I just think there are better players out there.”
Fowler’s comments reflect the concerns of many Arsenal supporters who feel the team needs a more clinical and dominant striker. While Havertz has contributed to the team in various ways, his performances as a forward have not been at the level expected of a title-winning side’s main striker.
As Arsenal continue their push for silverware, the question remains whether they will persist with Havertz in that role or look to bring in a more proven goalscorer to take the team to the next level.
Anyone with a modicum of footballing knowledge will recognise that Havertz is not a central striker but an attacking midfielder.The fact that our Manager chooses to play him as a CF suggests to me that the likes of Fowler and his fellow pundits are pointing the finger at the wrong person.As to winning trophies ,this is unlikely with our present tactical set up and if our much vaunted centre backs continue to be exposed as they were in both matches against Newcastle.
I feel really sorry for Kai, he gets so much flack.
Firstly, for someone who is not a natural number 9, he’s done quite a good job. Secondly, it’s not through a lack of effort, he leaves everything out there on the field.
The only time I will give a player flack is if it’s clear that they are not trying (like when Ozil went through that phase, it made my blood boil). If you can see they are trying their hardest and consistently playing sub-par, then there’s other people to be pointing fingers at (management, board etc.).
I think Kai is a great player to have in the team as he can cover many positions, and I think he will be vital going forward coming off the bench or as cover for injuries.
🎵 And so say all of us 🎵
Merson seems to think we’ll go after Kane at £65 million. 🤣🤣🤣
A top quality striker would be preferable (when one is available and willing to play for Arsenal) but at the same time it should be recognised that Havertz is nowhere near as bad a finisher as many perceive or like to believe. Comments I have read such as “Havertz misses half a dozen good chances in every game” are completely absurd.
This week’s Sporting Life preview of the Newcastle v Arsenal game stated that in all competitions this season Havertz had scored 15 goals from an Expected Goal total of 14.15 goals. These stats are not based on anyone’s opinion but on computer models that assess every goalscoring opportunity. That is below the level of a top class finisher but far better than the stats from previous seasons for the likes of Jesus and Nketiah.
As he’s labelled as the striker (although in reality he’s probably more of a “false nine”), every missed chance is met with anger and despair while the likes of Odegaard and others continue to miss as many or more straightforward opportunities but rarely get a mention because there is no expectation on them to score. It’s a team effort and there are half a dozen players who need to improve their finishing to the level of previous seasons.