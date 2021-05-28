Liverpool in talks to sign Arsenal midfielder-target

Liverpool are claimed to have opened talks over a deal to sign Hakan Calhanoglu from AC Milan this summer.

The 27 year-old is expected to quit from his current role when his contract expires on June 30, with a new agreement not appearing to be close at present.

The Rossoneri have already admitted defeat in their bid to keep Gigio Donnarumma beyond his current terms, with Paulo Maldini already moving to confirm his exit on a free transfer, and another key player looks set to join him in leaving for nothing.

Calhanoglu is supposedly set to turn down substantial offers from Qatari side Al-Duhail, while a switch to Juventus isn’t ruled out despite uncertainty over the club’s plans with a managerial arrival expected any day now.

Arsenal are claimed by MilanLive to have shown an interest in his signature in recent months, but CalcioMercato states that Liverpool are now to be moving forwards with their pursuit.

While the Reds are not said to have tabled a contract offer as of yet, contact is believed to have been made as they look to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

The Dutch midfielder is set to leave on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires also.

Patrick