Liverpool is challenging Arsenal to snap up midfielder from Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong may be entering his final months as a Barcelona player, with renewed interest from Premier League clubs indicating a potential departure at the end of the season. The Dutch midfielder has been with the Spanish side since 2019 after joining from Ajax and has consistently been viewed as one of the finest in his position globally. Despite being linked with a move almost every summer, De Jong has remained at Barcelona and previously showed little interest in leaving.

However, this situation might be changing. Arsenal is one of the clubs keen to sign him, believing that he would significantly improve their chances of competing for major trophies. The midfielder fits the profile of a player who can enhance the team’s control in matches and bring valuable experience to their squad. Arsenal continue to build a side capable of challenging at the highest level and views De Jong as a potential key part of that process.

According to Team Talk, Liverpool is also interested in signing the Barcelona star and intends to make a move for him in the upcoming transfer window. Arne Slot is believed to have identified De Jong as a priority signing. Liverpool’s recent Premier League title win makes them a very attractive destination and strengthens their position in the race for his signature.

Although Liverpool’s success could influence De Jong’s decision, Arsenal remain hopeful that their long-term project and playing style will appeal to the midfielder. The competition for his signature is expected to be fierce, with both clubs capable of offering Champions League football and the opportunity to fight for silverware.

The final decision will likely depend on the offers made and the direction Barcelona take in the coming weeks. If De Jong does leave, it will mark the end of a significant chapter in his career and provide either Arsenal or Liverpool with a major boost in midfield.