Liverpool is circling Arsenal’s teenage star following contract rumours

Liverpool is reportedly monitoring Ethan Nwaneri’s situation at Arsenal as the young attacker continues to struggle for playing time when key players are fit.

Arsenal’s injury issues earlier in the season opened the door for Nwaneri to feature more regularly, and he impressed during his opportunities. His performances during that period underlined the potential he has, and Mikel Arteta gave him a place in the first team. However, with the return of Bukayo Saka and other senior players, Nwaneri has found himself back on the bench. This has led to a frustrating period for the youngster, who had hoped to build on his early momentum.

Game time limited after injury returns

Mikel Arteta has taken a cautious approach with Nwaneri, not wanting to overload him with matches at such an early stage in his development. The manager has shown a willingness to use young talent but remains measured in how much responsibility is placed on their shoulders. Despite the initial opportunities, the pathway to regular football now appears more complicated for Nwaneri, especially with Arsenal’s key players returning to full fitness.

This limited involvement has reportedly influenced Nwaneri’s decision to hold off on signing a contract extension. Talks between the player and the club have been ongoing, but no agreement has been reached in recent weeks. It is believed that the attacker is concerned about his chances of securing regular minutes at the club going forward, which has cast doubt over his long-term future at the Emirates.

Liverpool interest grows amid contract delay

This uncertainty has reportedly encouraged Liverpool, who are said to be interested in making a move for the player. According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are watching the situation closely and are considering an approach to sign him in the upcoming transfer window. The report claims the Merseyside club are keen to add promising talent as they prepare for a new era under Arne Slot and view Nwaneri as a potential asset for the future.

It would be a major setback for Arsenal to lose a highly-rated talent to a direct rival. The club must now act decisively if they wish to retain one of the most exciting prospects from their academy and prevent him from joining another top Premier League side.

