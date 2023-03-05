Liverpool is close to beating Arsenal to Premier League midfielder

Youri Tielemans has been one of the sought-after players in England in the last few seasons and the midfielder is set to leave Leicester City.

The Foxes have given up keeping the Belgian and Arsenal is one of his long-term admirers and should look to add him to their squad as a free agent.

However, that does not seem like it will be the case, with the Gunners now expected to miss out on his signature to a rival.

A report on Football Insider claims Tielemans is also on the radar of Liverpool and the Reds expect to win the race for his signature.

They could lose Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer as free agents and need their midfield revamped.

Tielemans is one man on their shortlist and the Merseyside club is reportedly making moves to get the midfielder on a pre-contract early.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans is one of the players who have impressed in the midfield of a PL club this season and might do well for us.

However, it seems Mikel Arteta does not really fancy the former AS Monaco man because Arsenal has prioritised signing other midfielders in the last two transfer windows.

