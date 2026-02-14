Liverpool is leading Arsenal in the race for Premier League forward

Arsenal is one of the clubs that has been monitoring Anthony Gordon for some time, as he is not expected to remain at Newcastle United indefinitely. The winger has been in fine form over the past few seasons, and Newcastle are aware that several teams are closely tracking his progress.

He came very close to joining Liverpool in the summer of 2024, but a deal could not be agreed. Since then, Gordon has continued to play a key role for the Magpies in both domestic and European competitions, and he is widely expected to maintain his strong performances.

Arsenal’s Long-Term Interest

Arsenal are planning to strengthen their squad again at the end of the current campaign, and Gordon remains one of the players they are following closely. The Gunners have tracked him since his time at Everton, and they are confident that he has the qualities required to make a significant impact at the club.

The Gunners are expected to continue their pursuit, despite being aware that competition for his signature is intensifying rather than diminishing. Gordon’s consistent displays have only increased interest in his services, making any potential transfer battle more complex.

Liverpool Lead The Race

The winger could be on the move once the season concludes, and, as reported by the Daily Briefing, Liverpool currently leads the race for his signature. Arsenal remain in contention, but the Gunners are presently behind the Reds in the pursuit of the player.

Liverpool’s previous attempt to secure his services demonstrates their long-standing interest, and they appear determined to revisit the possibility of a transfer. Arsenal, meanwhile, will need to act decisively if it is to close the gap and strengthen its position. With several leading clubs keeping a close eye on developments, the coming months could prove decisive in determining Gordon’s future.

