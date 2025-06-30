Liverpool is playing a waiting game in a bid to beat Arsenal to striker

Arsenal has been tracking Alexander Isak for some time, viewing him as one of the finest strikers in the world, capable of strengthening their squad.

Isak is currently happy at Newcastle United, where he is considered a hero and one of their top earners. The Swedish forward enjoys the ambition of the Magpies, who will compete in the Champions League next season. He is eager to challenge himself but is content to fight for his place at Newcastle.

Arsenal monitors Isak’s situation closely

Despite Isak’s contentment at Newcastle, his future remains uncertain. Arsenal would seize any opportunity to sign him if indications emerge that he plans to leave the club this summer. However, the Gunners are concerned about his high price tag and the financial demands involved.

The club has monitored the striker for months, assessing whether a deal is viable. Isak’s quality and profile make him an attractive target as Arsenal look to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

Liverpool makes its move

Liverpool appears to have a clear plan to sign Isak. According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are waiting for the end of June so their Premier League squad registration limits reset, allowing them to formally approach Newcastle.

The Merseyside club understand that Isak will command a substantial fee and is prepared to invest heavily to bring him in. Should Liverpool succeed, it would be a blow for Arsenal, who have invested time and resources in pursuing the Swedish forward.

The race for Isak’s signature is heating up, and Arsenal will need to act swiftly if they want to secure a deal for the sought-after striker.

