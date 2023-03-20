Liverpool is prepared to battle Arsenal for Serie A midfielder

Liverpool has become the latest club to show an interest in Ismael Bennacer and they will battle Arsenal for the signature of the midfielder.

Bennacer was partially groomed at Arsenal and left the Emirates in search of first-team football in 2017.

He has become one of the household names in Italy and is now set to leave AC Milan by the end of the term.

Liverpool will have an emergency in midfield by the summer, with most of their current options leaving and they are now expected to splash the cash to solve the problem in that role.

Several players are on their radar and a report on Football365 claims they have added Bennacer to their list.

The Reds believe he has what it takes to become one of their key men and will look to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bennacer will do well for us and might be attracted by the prospect of coming back to prove he can make a name for himself at the club.

However, we have other targets and he does not seem to be one of our most important at the moment.

This means we will probably allow Jurgen Klopp’s men to add him to their squad instead.