Liverpool is prepared to beat Arsenal to sign Premier League star

In January, Arsenal made a formal approach to Aston Villa in an attempt to secure the signing of Ollie Watkins. However, according to Aston Villa, the striker was not available for transfer at the time. The Midlands club had already sanctioned the sale of Jhon Durán and were determined to retain Watkins for the remainder of the season. As a result, no financial offer from Arsenal was enough to convince them to part ways with their star forward.

Watkins has long been admired by the Gunners, and reports suggest he would be open to a move to the Emirates Stadium. With the summer transfer window approaching, Arsenal are expected to revisit their interest, potentially testing Aston Villa’s resolve once again.

Nevertheless, the Gunners may no longer be the only side pursuing his signature. As cited by Football Insider, Liverpool is now also interested in signing Watkins and is preparing to compete with Arsenal for the striker when the transfer window reopens. The Merseyside club could look to refresh their attacking options, with speculation suggesting that Darwin Núñez and Diogo Jota may be moved on at the end of the current campaign.

Liverpool’s reported interest in Watkins reflects his rising status as one of the most consistent and effective forwards in English football. His performances for Aston Villa this season have further enhanced his reputation, making him a desirable option for any top Premier League side seeking a reliable goalscorer.

As clubs prepare to reshape their squads during the summer, Watkins is likely to attract serious attention, not just from Arsenal and Liverpool, but potentially from other elite teams as well. However, if Arsenal remain firmly interested, their longstanding admiration for the player, coupled with his reported affinity for the club, could place them in a strong position.

Ultimately, much will depend on Aston Villa’s willingness to sell and the player’s own preferences. For Arsenal, strengthening the attack remains a priority, and Watkins continues to be viewed as a potential key addition to help elevate their frontline.