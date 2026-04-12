Liverpool is prepared to go all out to beat Arsenal to Bundesliga star

Yan Diomande has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in the Bundesliga, with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool all closely monitoring the attacker. His performances for RB Leipzig have been consistently impressive, and it is widely expected that he will not remain at the club for an extended period, given the growing interest in his services.

Arsenal already possess several high-quality attacking options, yet they are planning a significant overhaul of their forward line at the end of the season. Despite this, there is a strong possibility that Diomande could instead make a move to one of their direct rivals.

Liverpool’s Strong Interest

Liverpool has reportedly identified Diomande as their primary target to replace Mohamed Salah at the conclusion of the current campaign. According to Fichajes, the Reds are actively pushing to secure his signature ahead of Arsenal, viewing him as an ideal addition to their squad in anticipation of losing their Egyptian star.

The report indicates that Liverpool is intensifying their efforts to win the race for the attacker, recognising both his current form and long-term potential. Diomande’s performances have made him an attractive option for a club seeking to maintain its attacking strength during a period of transition.

Arsenal’s Position in the Race

Diomande is believed to be open to a move, and he has previously stated that his father wants him to play for Liverpool. This factor could give the Merseyside club a significant advantage in negotiations, particularly if they act decisively.

However, Arsenal’s current form may yet influence the outcome. The Gunners are enjoying a stronger season, and if Liverpool fails to secure a place in the Champions League, the balance could shift in Arsenal’s favour. In such circumstances, Diomande may be persuaded to consider a move to North London instead.

With this in mind, Arsenal are unlikely to abandon their pursuit at this stage, as they continue to assess their options ahead of the summer transfer window.