Liverpool is preparing to beat Arsenal to sign a Bundesliga star

Bayer Leverkusen is one of the most successful clubs in Europe this season, and they remain unbeaten in every competition, including the Europa League.

The Germans are challenging Bayern Munich’s dominance of the Bundesliga, and everyone in their squad has been superb.

Xabi Alonso has built an efficient team, and his wingbacks have been the talk of town around Europe this term.

Arsenal is looking to sign one of them, with several reports claiming the Gunners are interested in Jeremie Frimpong.

The Ghanaian has been in superb goalscoring form this term, with eight goals and seven assists from his first 25 league games.

This is a tally that some attackers have not achieved and makes him a full-back Arsenal wants to add to their squad.

A report on Football Insider claims the Gunners are in the running for his signature alongside several other top clubs.

However, Liverpool seems to be leading the race, with the report claiming the Reds are prepared to trigger his release clause worth £35 million.

Just Arsenal Opinion

That fee is too good to be true, and if that is a true release clause, we need to activate it as soon as the term ends because Frimpong will only get better.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.