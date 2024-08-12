Liverpool is pushing hard to beat Arsenal for coveted midfielder

Adrien Rabiot remains one of the most sought-after free agents on the transfer market, and Arsenal is interested in adding him to their squad.

The Gunners are active in this transfer window and expect to sign Mikel Merino in the coming days. However, Merino might not be the only midfielder joining the team, as Arsenal is also looking at Rabiot.

Despite this interest, Arsenal is not pushing hard for the former Juventus midfielder, who left the Italian club at the end of June.

As Arsenal focuses on finalising the Merino deal, a report in The Sun claims that Liverpool is intensifying its efforts to secure Rabiot. The Reds are in discussions to sign Martin Zubimendi but have also developed an interest in Rabiot. They may look to add the Frenchman to their squad during this transfer window.

If Arsenal does not act decisively, Liverpool could finalise the deal for Rabiot sooner rather than later, as he has long been a fan of Premier League football.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rabiot is a superb midfielder who reached the final of the last World Cup and won the Italian Cup with Juve last season.

However, he is almost 30 and will offer us very little in the long term, which could start from next season.

ADMIN COMMENT

