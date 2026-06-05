Liverpool is pushing to beat Arsenal to sign two attackers

Liverpool and Arsenal have both been linked with moves for several of the same attacking targets, and The Times reports that the duo are now competing for two highly rated forwards in the current transfer window.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their squad after failing to win the Champions League, despite ending their long wait for a Premier League title. The Gunners believe further additions are required to maintain their competitiveness across all competitions.

Transfer Interest Intensifies

The club are understood to be targeting Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola, two of the most exciting attacking talents currently attracting attention across Europe. Both players are seen as capable of adding pace, creativity and direct attacking threat to elite squads.

Liverpool have also identified both attackers as key transfer targets, with the report suggesting that the Merseyside club are monitoring developments closely. The competition between the two sides reflects their shared need to refresh attacking options and secure long-term reinforcements.

Competition and Strategic Decisions

Liverpool are believed to be prioritising wide attacking reinforcements following the departure of Mohamed Salah, increasing their urgency in the market. The club have reportedly held discussions regarding potential moves and are assessing the feasibility of securing agreements for both players.

Arsenal, meanwhile, remain firmly interested but may need to decide which target to prioritise if competition intensifies. Their recruitment strategy is focused on maintaining squad depth while continuing to build a team capable of competing at the highest level domestically and in Europe.

Both clubs are expected to continue monitoring the situation closely, with the possibility of accelerated negotiations if either player becomes available. The race for two of Europe’s most promising attackers could therefore become one of the defining transfer battles of the window.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…