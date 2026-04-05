Liverpool is ready to pay 100m euros for Arsenal target

Liverpool is reportedly prepared to outmanoeuvre Arsenal in the race to sign Yan Diomande, with the Reds willing to commit a substantial fee to secure his signature.

The Merseyside club is expected to lose Mohamed Salah at the end of the season, creating the need for a high-quality replacement. Salah’s influence at Liverpool has been immense, and replacing a player of his calibre will be a significant challenge for the club.

Despite this, Liverpool appears determined to act decisively in the transfer market, and one of their primary targets is also on Arsenal’s radar. Earlier in the year, according to Team Talk, Arsenal had positioned itself among the clubs interested in bringing Diomande to the Premier League at the conclusion of the campaign.

Liverpool Take the Lead

Diomande, who plays for RB Leipzig, is regarded as one of the most exciting attacking talents in Europe, attracting attention from several top sides. However, Liverpool currently appears to be leading the pursuit for his services.

As reported by Fichajes, the Reds have intensified their interest and are prepared to offer a fee in the region of 100 million euros to complete the transfer. This figure aligns with RB Leipzig’s valuation of the player, underlining Liverpool’s willingness to meet the club’s demands.

Liverpool’s strong working relationship with the German side could also prove advantageous. The two clubs have conducted multiple deals in the past, which may help facilitate negotiations.

Advantage Over Arsenal

Arsenal remains interested in Diomande, but Liverpool’s position appears stronger at this stage. In addition to their financial commitment, there are indications that the player himself holds a preference for a move to Anfield.

Diomande has openly expressed his admiration for Liverpool, which could play a decisive role in determining his next destination. This personal inclination, combined with Liverpool’s proactive approach, places them in a favourable position to complete the signing.

Should the move materialise, it would represent a significant addition for Liverpool as they look to reshape their attack and maintain their competitiveness at the highest level.