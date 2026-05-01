Liverpool is ready to pay €80 million for long-term Arsenal target

Arsenal have pursued a move for Nico Williams for an extended period, yet they now risk missing out on his signature, with Liverpool intensifying their interest in the winger. The Gunners have closely monitored his development and long regarded him as a player capable of strengthening their attacking options.

Liverpool’s renewed focus on wide players comes as they prepare for life after Mohamed Salah. His expected departure has prompted the Reds to identify replacements capable of bringing pace, creativity, and goal threat to their forward line. Williams fits that profile and has emerged as a leading candidate.

Competition for Nico Williams intensifies

Arsenal remain active in the market for players in similar positions, particularly as they anticipate offloading Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli at the end of the season. Replacing both individuals would require significant investment, and Williams has consistently been viewed as an attractive option due to his performances and potential.

Although there were indications that Arsenal had cooled their interest in recent months, the situation may be changing. According to Fichajes, Liverpool is prepared to offer 80 million euros for the Spaniard, a figure that demonstrates their determination to secure his services ahead of their rivals.

Liverpool’s financial strength a key factor

Liverpool has shown a willingness to invest heavily in top players during recent transfer windows, and there is little suggestion that this approach will change. Their financial commitment could place them in a strong position to complete a deal for Williams if they maintain their current level of interest.

Despite signing a long-term contract with Athletic Club last season, the report adds that this does not necessarily prevent a transfer. There remains a realistic possibility that the winger could depart in the summer, particularly if Liverpool continues to push for his signature.

For Arsenal, the situation presents a clear challenge. If they wish to revive their pursuit, they may need to act decisively to compete with Liverpool’s advances and secure a player they have admired for some time.