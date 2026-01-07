Liverpool is still without key man ahead of the Arsenal match

Liverpool visit Arsenal in the Premier League tomorrow, knowing that defeat is a real possibility. Arsenal are currently the team in the best shape across the division and will have the added advantage of playing at home. For Mikel Arteta’s side, the fixture presents an ideal opportunity to deliver a statement performance and underline their authority at the top of the table.

Arsenal have dominated the majority of their matches this season and were impressive even in the reverse fixture at Anfield. Many felt that was a game the Gunners did not deserve to lose, yet they have responded positively since then. A strong winning run over recent weeks has restored confidence and momentum, placing them in a commanding position ahead of this encounter.

Arsenal’s momentum and home advantage

The Gunners are determined to secure victory and protect their six-point lead at the summit of the league, regardless of results elsewhere. Their home form has been particularly convincing, with performances marked by control, intensity, and attacking efficiency. Playing at the Emirates provides an added lift, and this match is seen as the perfect occasion to showcase their best football.

Arteta’s players are aware of the challenge Liverpool can pose, but belief within the Arsenal camp is firm. They understand that matches of this scale often define seasons, and another positive result would further strengthen their title credentials. Maintaining focus and composure will be essential, yet confidence remains firmly on their side.

Liverpool concerns ahead of the clash

Arsenal will also be encouraged by the latest fitness news emerging from the Liverpool camp. According to the Metro, Liverpool has still not welcomed back Hugo Ekitike. He was their only fit striker but missed their previous match through injury and has yet to train with the squad ahead of this game.

If Ekitike is unavailable, Liverpool would enter the fixture without a recognised striker, a significant disadvantage against a side as organised as Arsenal. That absence could limit their attacking options and place additional pressure on other players to deliver in unfamiliar roles.

For now, Liverpool must prepare as best they can, while Arsenal look poised to take full advantage. With form, confidence, and home support in their favour, the Gunners will expect to make this a difficult night for the visiting side.