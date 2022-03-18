Liverpool is willing to pay €70M for Arsenal target

Liverpool could beat Arsenal to the signature of Alexander Isak as the Reds plan for life without Mohamed Salah.

Jurgen Klopp’s side could lose the Egyptian this summer as he continues to ignore a contract offer from the club.

They are now in the market for a replacement and Isak is on their shopping list, according to Todofichajes.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for the Swedish striker since last summer’s Euro 2020.

He is one of the finest young strikers in Europe now and keeps getting better.

At least one of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could leave the Emirates at the end of this season.

Isak would be a capable replacement and Mikel Arteta seems to like him.

However, the report says Liverpool is prepared to blow the competition away for his signature by offering €70M.

It is less than the €90M his release clause states, but it is good enough for his club, Real Sociedad, to accept.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isak is probably not worth that much considering his stats this season, but his age means he can still get better.

At 22, he has a lot more development to do and Arteta has been improving players very well at Arsenal so far.

If we can sign him, it would be great, but it is probably not smart to spend all that money on him alone.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta speaks after Liverpool defeat “Arsenal were the better team”