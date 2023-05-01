Liverpool join Arsenal in race to sign 21-year-old Premier League defender

Armel Bella-Kotchap has become the latest player to be linked with a move to Arsenal as Mikel Arteta continues to rebuild their squad.

The defender has been superb for Southampton, which has even earned him a call-up to the German national team.

However, Soton could be relegated at the end of this season after spending much of their time in the relegation zone.

They have some fine young players whom Premier League sides will look to sign and one of them is Bella-Kotchap.

The 21-year-old has been a stand-out performer in England’s top flight after spending just a season in the competition and is not expected to drop down divisions if Soton does not survive.

Give Me Sport reports he has caught the attention of Arsenal and the Gunners will move for him as soon as the season ends if everything goes to plan.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Apart from William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, we do not have another centre-back that we can trust to deliver when they play for us.

This makes it very important for us to add a new man to the group and Bella-Kotchap would be a fine addition to our group.

However, he will not come cheap and several other clubs will likely be in the running for his signature.

