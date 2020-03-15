Liverpool join Arsenal in the race for Granit Xhaka’s national teammate

Liverpool has become the latest side to show interest in Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria.
The Swiss midfielder is a national teammate of Granit Xhaka and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a long time now.
He was first linked with a move to Arsenal last summer and the Gunners have maintained their interest despite changing managers, according to Sky Germany.
The 23-year-old is one of the best midfielders in Germany and it seems only a matter of time before a big European side lures him away.
The same report further claims that Liverpool has become the latest team to show interest in the midfielder which makes the competition for his signature even more fierce.
Arsenal will be hoping that doesn’t drive his transfer fee up as they would consider adding him to their team in the summer.
Mikel Arteta isn’t expecting much funds to be released if the club fails to qualify for Europe after they suffered losses in their last reported financial year.
Arsenal’s current midfield has struggled this season and Arteta has managed to get the best out of some of the players at his disposal, but he knows that he will need to spend big money to get a few more quality players in.
At the moment, everyone is focused on what will become of the Premier League season as the clubs meet later in the week to decide its fate.
Can’t add anything from knowledge about Zakaria, so I won’t but the season is clearly finished now and that should be plain to all who think things through logically. There is no way that this awful virus is going to relax its grip around our human throats , so to speak, any time in the forseeable future and not this summer for sure.
Need I remind anyone that NEXT season kicks off in August and thee chance o feven THAT happening on time MUST also be in overwhelming doubt. Where on earth do the fantasists who still kid themselves this season will finish propose to conjure up the time to finish it? We live in the real world my friends, or most of us do at least. Those who want Harry Potter fantasy land , please stay there and leave the realities of life to those of us with even the basic ability to think logically and follow through the steps ahead, with their obvious conclusion that this season is now OVER.
All that remains is to decide if the prizes are awarded as though the Prem finishes now or if it is voided completely. I expect current positions to be viewed as final, which would be hard on such as Bournemouth, who would be thus relegated. I am near certain Liverpool will be awarded the title and that is how it should be.
But playing football this side of late summer or Autumn is over. CLEARLY!
Of all the defensive/central midfielders linked with Arsenal, Sakaria would be my first pick.He is exactly what we need to shore up our back four.Tall,quick, elegant, athletic ball winner who can slip seamlessly between our centre backs and more attacking players.He is also very effective as a conventional CB when necessary.In my opinion would be a better buy than Partey of Athletico.
Seriously? You think he’s better than Thomas Partey
I’m not doubting you or opposing your opinion, I’m just wondering that another random transfer target can outrightly be considered better than Partey