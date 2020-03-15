Liverpool join Arsenal in the race for Granit Xhaka’s national teammate

Liverpool has become the latest side to show interest in Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria.

The Swiss midfielder is a national teammate of Granit Xhaka and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a long time now.

He was first linked with a move to Arsenal last summer and the Gunners have maintained their interest despite changing managers, according to Sky Germany.

The 23-year-old is one of the best midfielders in Germany and it seems only a matter of time before a big European side lures him away.

The same report further claims that Liverpool has become the latest team to show interest in the midfielder which makes the competition for his signature even more fierce.

Arsenal will be hoping that doesn’t drive his transfer fee up as they would consider adding him to their team in the summer.

Mikel Arteta isn’t expecting much funds to be released if the club fails to qualify for Europe after they suffered losses in their last reported financial year.

Arsenal’s current midfield has struggled this season and Arteta has managed to get the best out of some of the players at his disposal, but he knows that he will need to spend big money to get a few more quality players in.

At the moment, everyone is focused on what will become of the Premier League season as the clubs meet later in the week to decide its fate.