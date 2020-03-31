Liverpool join race for Arsenal target who almost moved to the Emirates in January

Liverpool has become the latest club to show interest in Arsenal target and PSG full-back, Layvin Kurzawa.

The Frenchman is about to become a free agent as his current deal with the French champions expires in the summer and he is attracting the attention of some of Europe’s biggest teams.

He has played 23 times for PSG this season but he informed them earlier on that he has no interest in signing a new deal at the Parc des Prince.

Arsenal was first linked to signing him in the January transfer window. The Gunners reportedly made their move for him but he decided to remain in France and see out his contract.

The race for his signature has just become even more competitive according to reports in Spain via the Metro as Liverpool has become the latest team to show interest in him.

The Reds are looking for a cover for Andrew Robertson. The Scotsman remains Liverpool’ undisputed left-back but in the event of an injury, the Reds have no natural left-back who can play in his absence.

This would be a blow for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta was reportedly planning to sign him as a free agent at the end of this season.

The Gunners have three left-backs after converting Bukayo Saka, but with so many injuries troubling them, it appears as though the Gunners will sell injury-prone Sead Kolasinac in the summer and make room for a new left-back.