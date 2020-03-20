Liverpool join the list of clubs plotting a summer swoop on Arsenal

Liverpool has become the latest team to show interest in Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Reds have been one of the best teams in Europe this season and they are on course to finally win the Premier League.

90mins is claiming that the Reds have now set their sights on Arsenal frontman, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of next season.

The Gunners captain is entering the final year of his current deal at the Emirates and the north Londoners are struggling to tie him down to a new deal.

The Gunners could fail to qualify for Europe at the end of this season and that could play a major role in the future of the former Borussia Dortmund frontman.

As more teams join the race for Aubameyang’s signature, Arsenal is running out of time to tie him down to a new deal and it seems only a matter of time before they decide to sell him to the highest bidder.

Liverpool has plans to dominate the European game for years to come and adding Aubameyang to their team would underline how ambitious they have become in recent years.

The sad thing about all this for Arsenal is that it is looking very likely that Auba may end up signing for one of our rivals, so basically, Arsenal will get weakened while one of their closest rivals is strengthened.