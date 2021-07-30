Liverpool join the race to sign Euro 2020 star in blow to Arsenal

Liverpool are claimed to be readying their own offer to sign Arsenal target Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo this summer.

The Gunners were linked with a move to sign the central midfielder before the beginning of Euro 2020, but his performances for eventual champions Italy brought plenty of attention.

Juventus were also keen on his signature before the summer, and were believed to be closing in on his signature, but their failure to find an agreement with his current club Sassuolo looked to be opening the door for Arsenal, but Liverpool now look likely to have ended any hopes of our deal, with La Gazzetta(via Football.Italia) reporting that they are readying a bid.

The player has apparently turned down a move to the Emirates already, as he held out for the switch to Turin where he would be be playing Champions League football going into the new campaign, but we could now both lose out as the Merseyside club aim to come in with their own offer.

The Reds are on the lookout for a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum this summer, with the Dutch international having left on a free transfer at the end of his contract, joining Paris Saint-Germain, leaving a big gap in the starting line-up, which could now potentially be filled by Locatelli.

Will the interest from Anfield end any hopes of landing the Azzurri star?

Patrick