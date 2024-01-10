Liverpool joins Arsenal in the race for Bundesliga defender

Arsenal is reportedly eyeing a move for Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, considering his impressive performance during this season. The full-back has been in excellent form, showcasing productivity both defensively and offensively.

Arsenal is keen on strengthening their options in the full-back position, and Frimpong’s ability to score goals and provide assists makes him an attractive prospect for the Gunners. However, they are not the only club expressing interest, as Football Insider suggests that Liverpool is also in the race for his signature.

Liverpool is looking to bolster their squad with a new full-back, particularly as Trent Alexander-Arnold often plays in the midfield. Frimpong’s versatility and productivity make him a potential candidate to fill this role for the Reds. The report indicates that Liverpool is prepared to compete with Arsenal in the pursuit of acquiring Frimpong for their respective squads.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Frimpong has been one of the finest defenders in Europe this season and is destined for a much bigger club in next few transfer windows.

We may have to prepare well to beat Liverpool to signing him, and we expect him to stay in Germany until the end of the season.

