Liverpool joins Arsenal in the race for England star

Liverpool has been affected by defensive injuries in recent seasons and needs to strengthen its squad with new defenders this summer, which has led them to compete with Arsenal for Ezri Konsa, according to Team Talk.

Konsa has emerged as one of the most wanted defenders in England this summer, with several clubs recognising his importance to the Aston Villa defence over the last few campaigns. His performances have made him one of the most highly rated defenders in the country.

Arsenal and Liverpool target Konsa

The Englishman has played a key role in helping Aston Villa exceed expectations in recent seasons, and his progress has now attracted interest from bigger clubs. A move could see him join a side competing at the highest level of English football.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal is one of the leading teams in England, and the Gunners would be eager to secure his signature if the opportunity becomes available. However, the report says Liverpool has now entered the race and will challenge Arsenal for the defender.

The Reds are looking to add a top-quality defender because they have struggled with injuries in that area. They believe Konsa is one of the best options available and could provide the stability they need at the back.

Konsa faces an important decision

Konsa remains on holiday after reaching the semi-final of the World Cup with England, but he will have an important decision to make once he returns. The defender will need to choose whether to continue his career at Aston Villa or take the opportunity to join a bigger club.

Aston Villa will want to keep one of their most important players, but interest from Arsenal and Liverpool could make the situation more difficult. Both clubs see him as a player who can strengthen their defensive options.

If Konsa decides that he wants a new challenge, Arsenal is expected to push strongly to add him to their squad. The Gunners will be hopeful that their project and ambitions can convince the defender to choose a move to North London this summer.

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