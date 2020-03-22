Liverpool joins Arsenal in the race to sign young Bundesliga star

Liverpool has become the latest side to join the race for Arsenal target, Evan N’Dicka

The defender is a France Under 21 international and has been one of the best players at Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

He was part of the squad that beat Arsenal at the Emirates that spelt the end of Unai Emery’s reign.

Sky Sports claims that his performances have caught the attention of Liverpool and Arsenal.

The report further claims that the Reds hold the superior advantage on his transfer with Liverpool set to be short at the back if and when they eventually sell Dejan Lovren.

Mikel Arteta signed two defenders on loan in the last transfer window, but Arsenal still needs long term solutions to their poor defence.

They have already signed William Saliba who will join them in the summer, Arteta would welcome a partnership of N’Dicka and Saliba who are both young and they could be the Gunners’ centre backs for years to come.

N’Dicka can also operate as a left-back and being a left-footed defender offers teams looking to sign him even more opportunities to expand the pitch from the back.

He joined the Germans for under £6 million in 2018, but his performances have ensured that he will net them a tidy profit when he is sold.