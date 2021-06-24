Liverpool keeping an eye on player that Arsenal want

Liverpool is competing with Arsenal for PSV man, Donyell Malen and the Reds are watching him at Euro 2020.

The Netherlands international left the Gunners in 2017 after failing to break into their first team.

He took a chance and returned home to PSV and that decision has proven to be an inspiring one so far.

He has become one of the top attackers in the Eredivisie and scored 19 goals from 32 league games last season.

Le10Sport reported last year that the Gunners were considering buying him back and Football London added that they didn’t have a buy-back clause in the deal that took him away from the Emirates.

The Gunners will be ruing that decision now considering the player that he has become.

If they are serious about buying him back, The Sun says they will have to spend as much as £50m.

Even if they are willing to pay that much, The Daily Star is reporting that Liverpool is now a competitor for his signature.

The report says Liverpool has him in their plans if they cannot sign Kylian Mbappe and compares him to Roberto Firmino because of his ability to provide an assist.

The Reds have been watching him in Euro 2020 where he has two assists from three substitute appearances.