Liverpool leads Arsenal in race for Premier League attacker

Liverpool has reignited their interest in Anthony Gordon, setting up a potential transfer battle with Arsenal ahead of the summer window. Both clubs are keen to strengthen their attacking options, and Gordon has emerged as a priority target.

Liverpool has endured a challenging campaign by their usual standards, yet their long-standing admiration for Gordon remains unchanged. They had previously come close to securing his signature before he committed to a new contract at Newcastle United. At the time, Newcastle were unwilling to sanction his departure, and their stance has largely remained the same.

Newcastle’s situation

Despite their reluctance to sell, Newcastle’s current position could influence their decision-making. The club appear set to miss out on European football this term, a factor that may force them to consider offers for key players. Gordon is widely regarded as one of their most valuable assets, having delivered strong performances domestically and in the UEFA Champions League.

His form has not gone unnoticed, with Arsenal identifying him as a player who could significantly enhance their squad. The Gunners believe his pace, directness, and attacking output would make him a valuable addition as they aim to strengthen ahead of next season.

Liverpool leading the race

As reported by Team Talk, Liverpool is currently leading the race for Gordon’s signature. The report suggests that the player’s personal connection to the club could play a decisive role, as he is known to be a fan of Liverpool, having grown up on Merseyside.

Although Gordon previously played for Everton, he is believed to be open to a move to Anfield. This development places Arsenal at a disadvantage and means they will need to make a compelling case if they are to win the race for his signature.

With strong interest from both clubs, Gordon’s future remains uncertain. Arsenal face a significant challenge to secure his services and will need to act decisively if they are to overcome Liverpool’s current advantage.