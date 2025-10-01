Liverpool left in a bind after Arsenal’s latest move

After weeks of murmurs that he had agreed to extend his contract, it became official on Tuesday: William Saliba has signed a new deal at Arsenal.
The Frenchman is now tied to the club until June 2030, putting an end to speculation over his future.
Highly admired at the Santiago Bernabéu, Saliba’s long-term commitment to Arsenal had been in doubt for months. Real Madrid were surprised at the news!
It has long been football’s worst-kept secret that Real Madrid are keen to land a top centre-back in 2026, with Saliba and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté packaged as dream defensive signings.
Had Saliba not signed fresh terms, he would have entered the final 12 months of his deal next summer, forcing Arsenal to either cash in or risk losing him for free.
With the new contract signed, that pressure is off. Arsenal have locked down their defensive stalwart for the long haul.
Liverpool Done Dirty
While Arsenal are clearly the biggest winners here, Liverpool may well be the biggest losers.
Reacting to the Saliba news, Rousing The Kop did not hold back:
“Not only does this [Saliba’s new deal] affect Liverpool due to Arsenal being much stronger with him, but it means Madrid will likely end their interest in him — for now at least — and solely focus on signing Ibrahima Konaté.”
Having missed out on one top target in Saliba, Los Blancos are expected to pivot to the other, Konaté.
Praise for Arsenal’s Talent Management
Sporting director Andrea Berta deserves immense credit.
He has been a breath of fresh air at Arsenal, and his eye for quality signings and ability to retain elite talent is proving vital to the club’s ambitions.
Now, the ball is in Mikel Arteta’s court. It is up to him to get the best out of this squad and justify Saliba’s decision to commit.
Your thoughts?
Daniel O
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Massive blow to the cemetery of talents, and a victory for the beautiful game .
Contrary to popular sentiments, football means much more than winning trophies and making money, it’s more about an identity, loyalty and talking about children.
It is showing kids that they matters too, football doesn’t just played in huge stadium with retractable tops, but on the streets of Rio de Janeiro, the streets of Bronx, the streets of Dunkenfield.
Liverpool looks stronger than ever this year, so so wrestling the big jug from Merseyside will be no easy feat. But with Saliba tied down to a long term agreement, we are giving ourselves an excellent opportunity to try and win the premier league we have been tantalizing close to securing for the past few years .
Yet for years he hasn’t won anything at Arsenal
Where as in the same time period look what Real have won
It’s true silverware is a key measure of success, but I keep telling fans and pundits alike, football offers much more than that.
Football offers the development of characters and skills, the emotional connection to a club, the sheer experience of following a team, the strategic elements of play, the thrill of the competition itself, and the pursuit of entertainment rather than just the outcome.
So even without winning, the process of building a team , fostering fan hope, and experiencing the shared drama as in.last week classic at Newcastle, the sport its self provides intrinsic values and meaning to too many for us watering it down to two big ears jug stored in a cabinet
Am hoping you are just bantering, as I do believe you knows far better.