Liverpool legend admits he wants “the greatest” Mikel Arteta to be his mentor

Mikel Arteta, what a coach! He may not win coach of the season, but the 41-year-old has been incredible this season; he’s won our hearts. Out of nowhere, he’s transformed Arsenal from just another team in the league to the best team, the talk of the Premier League.

Initially, when he was still trying to make us understand his project, he sometimes asked us to trust the process; some were doubtful if he was really the man to take Arsenal back to glory. But looking at Arsenal now, there’s no doubt that the Spaniard is the man fit to guide Arsenal to glory.

This season, he has fallen short as far as winning the league, with his mentor, Pep Guardiola, outwitting him. The disappointment of not winning the league this season should inspire him to try to improve next season.

Anyway, for those who think they have seen the best of Arteta, you haven’t seen anything; as Pepe Reina (Liverpool legend and former teammate of Arteta at Barcelona Academy) argues, he is on course to be the greatest.

“You need to prepare yourself and be clever with who you choose as a mentor. Mikel is up there with my favourites. I will learn a lot if I can from his management abilities because he is going to be one of the greatest,” said Reina on the BBC, who was speaking about hanging the gloves and transitioning to coaching.

Will the famous keeper, who has just celebrated playing his 1000th competitive game this week at Villarreal, soon join Arteta’s technical bench? We’ll have to wait and see…….

Daniel O

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…