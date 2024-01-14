Liverpool legend begged to sign for Arsenal reveals Cesc Fabregas

Former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas has disclosed that Xabi Alonso expressed a desire to play for the Gunners and even pleaded for an opportunity to do so.

Alonso, a beloved figure at Liverpool where he achieved considerable success, including winning the Champions League in 2005, went on to play for prominent clubs such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich before transitioning into a managerial role.

In his current managerial stint at Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso has been performing admirably. However, during his playing days, he reportedly harboured a wish to join Arsenal and approached Fabregas about it.

Fabregas, the ex-Gunner, revealed that he made earnest efforts to facilitate a deal for his fellow Spaniard but unfortunately did not succeed in making Alonso’s wish to play for Arsenal a reality.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I was with Xabi on the phone the whole summer.

“He was dying to come. He was literally begging everyone to go to Arsenal, he really wanted to come.

“And to be honest, I did my best. I spoke to who I had to speak to. I gave my opinion, I thought that he was a fantastic addition for us at that time.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Alonso is one of the finest ever midfielders in the Premier League, and we could have won so much with him, perhaps the Champions League as well.

