Liverpool legend is baffled that Arsenal is being underrated in title race

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has expressed his bewilderment that some people still do not regard Arsenal as formidable contenders for the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners are in the race alongside Liverpool and Manchester City, aiming to rectify the mistakes of last season when they faltered in the title race due to a late-season collapse.

Arsenal has shown impressive form this year, earning the right to be considered one of the favourites to win the title based on their performance in 2024.

However, many still believe that the winner will emerge from Liverpool and Manchester City, given both clubs’ recent experience in winning the competition.

But Dalglish insists Arsenal remains in the race and says, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘For me, Arsenal have got to go to Manchester and play Man City, which is a big game.

‘I don’t know why people think Arsenal haven’t got a vested interest and a threat. Of course, they’re a threat. They’re a threat because they deserve to be a threat.

‘There is a lot of water still to pass under the bridge, and if Arsenal are starting to get their players back that have been injured, and [Liverpool] are starting to lose ours, then it could be vital.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are the underdog between all three challengers, which is good for us because it puts us under less pressure to win games.

