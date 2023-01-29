Liverpool legend says Trossard was a better buy than Gakpo

Cody Gakpo was linked to Arsenal before joining Liverpool, as the Gunners needed to bolster their attack. However, we know that Arsenal responded to this need by signing Trossard. Anyway, if statistics were the deciding factor in the transfer decision, comparing Leandro Trossard and Cody Gakpo, Gakpo would have been the better signing.

However, Liverpool legend Jose Enrique has confirmed what Arsenal scouts probably already knew when they chose not to turn their interest in Gakpo into a bid; Arsenal could easily have paid the £37 million bid Liverpool paid PSV for the 23-year-old.

Cody Gakpo sealed a headline move to Liverpool after a brilliant first half of the season in which he was impressing game after game for PSV in the Eredivisie; he managed 9 goals and 12 assists in 14 games before going on to score 3 goals in 5 World Cup games for the Netherlands.

The Reds thought they were getting a baller, but in the few games he’s played under Klopp, he’s looked out of place. Enrique has questioned Klopp’s decision to sign Gakpo, claiming that he should have signed Leandro Trossard, who is immediately demonstrating why Arsenal signed him.

“You can call me whatever you want but I’m watching Arsenal and something that I say it before I even say it more now. That we sign Gakpo instead of Trossard for half of the price I don’t understand. Really like Trossard,” tweeted Jose Enrique.

It should reassure Arsenal fans that the Trossard swoop has been well received by the PL fan base. His addition has truly ended the anxiety that was in Arteta’s attack after Gabriel Jesus’ injury.

