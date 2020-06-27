Liverpool legend slams David Luiz after he earns a new Arsenal deal

Liverpool Legend Phil Thompson has slammed Arsenal’s decision to hand David Luiz a new deal after the Brazilian was offered an extension on his current Arsenal deal.

Thompson reckons that Arsenal needs total change and he cannot understand why the Gunners would move ahead to hand new deals to Luiz, Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares if they are not exactly good enough to help the team reach its goal.

He claimed that Mikel Arteta showed he didn’t trust Luiz enough and that was why he was on the bench against Manchester City, and the Brazilian came on to show just why he isn’t trustworthy.

He argued that people who claim that he always gets caught out are right, but his appetite for taking too much risk is one reason why he gets easily caught out that way.

He added that he was also a centre-back, and he knows that once age catches up with you in that position, you can’t do anything about it other than to quit.

He told Sky Sports: “I’m going to go against the boys here. I can understand one side with Luiz being good behind the scenes and everything, but that counters itself at this moment in time when finances are being stretched, [Cedric] Soares and [Pablo] Mari, giving them contracts, if you’re looking at those players and they aren’t good enough, why have them around? Make those changes. Arsenal need total change.

“Arteta doesn’t have faith in him [Luiz] to start him against Manchester City, he comes on and he’s an accident waiting to happen and I’m sorry, the performances for Chelsea are long gone, they’re not there anymore… I don’t care when people say he gets caught out – that is the problem with him.

“He takes too many risks and it’s costing Arsenal. I thought he would have been there at the right time to make that change and to let his contract run out this season and not renew it, that would be my way ahead. I know I’m sounding harsh but I played that position and once the years catch up to you and the mistakes come, it’s time to cut your losses.”