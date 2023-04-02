Liverpool legend tips Arsenal to win at Anfield

The Premier League title has reached the home stretch. So far, it is either Arsenal or Manchester City who will walk away with it come May 28th. Arsenal have nine games left to quench their Premier League title thirst, while Manchester City have ten games to defend their title.

As things stand, Arsenal are favourites to lift it; they’re 8 points clear of Manchester City (though, as noted, City have played a game less), so they just need to be better or match Man City’s results (like they did on Saturday) going forward. Is it too much to ask Arsenal to be better than Man City?

Steve Nicol doesn’t think so. He said on ESPN after the Gunners annihilated Leeds that Arsenal are on such an elite level that he only sees one game in which they will struggle in their remaining nine fixtures. Other than the Manchester City game on April 26th, Nicol feels Arsenal can comfortably win the other nine games, and that winning streak he sees starting comfortably at Anfield Stadium next weekend versus Liverpool.

“Under normal circumstances, I would say, wow, they’ve got some tough games. But you know what? Other than the City game, they’re big favourites to beat everybody, including Liverpool at Anfield, which I can’t believe I’m saying,” he told ESPN.

“Even in my day, Liverpool against Arsenal at Anfield generally was a tough old 90 minutes for Arsenal. It’s hard to see that happening. They’re in such good form and confident. And the amount of goals they’re scoring, they’re creating chances, the way they’re playing, there really doesn’t seem to be a flaw right now.”

If Arsenal can be as good as Nicol claims them to be, then Gooners are up for an entertaining two months of football, which will be crowned by a famous league title win.

Darren N

