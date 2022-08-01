Liverpool legend warns Arsenal that their road to success is a slow one

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes Arsenal’s decision to trust their youngsters with playing chances means they will have to wait to become successful.

The Gunners are rebuilding their squad, and they have been signing players that are mostly in their early 20s.

This policy makes sense in the long-term because the players will develop together and achieve sustainable success at the club.

However, young players hardly win trophies because of their inexperience, and that is one reason it is much better to sign experienced heads into your team.

Souness says, as quoted by Liverpool Echo: “Is the process faith in young players? If that’s your process you’ll have to wait for success.

“I think they were predictable. I think what you get with young players is that inconsistency, it’s a hard long season, I can remember going back a few years, when they played against Liverpool they played against a team of men and if you’ve been across the course over time you become battle-hardened and I don’t think Arsenal have any of that in them and it’ll be a slow process.

“I don’t know what process you’re eluding to but it’ll be a slow process for them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The club’s board knows it will take some time before success returns to the Emirates, and it is prepared to build towards it.

It is normal for success to take a long time before it comes, but last season we overachieved, and we could do that this term as well.

If we work hard enough and improve on our performance in the last campaign, we could secure a return to the top four.