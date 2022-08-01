Liverpool legend warns Arsenal that their road to success is a slow one

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes Arsenal’s decision to trust their youngsters with playing chances means they will have to wait to become successful.
The Gunners are rebuilding their squad, and they have been signing players that are mostly in their early 20s.
This policy makes sense in the long-term because the players will develop together and achieve sustainable success at the club.
However, young players hardly win trophies because of their inexperience, and that is one reason it is much better to sign experienced heads into your team.
Souness says, as quoted by Liverpool Echo: “Is the process faith in young players? If that’s your process you’ll have to wait for success.
“I think they were predictable. I think what you get with young players is that inconsistency, it’s a hard long season, I can remember going back a few years, when they played against Liverpool they played against a team of men and if you’ve been across the course over time you become battle-hardened and I don’t think Arsenal have any of that in them and it’ll be a slow process.
“I don’t know what process you’re eluding to but it’ll be a slow process for them.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
The club’s board knows it will take some time before success returns to the Emirates, and it is prepared to build towards it.
It is normal for success to take a long time before it comes, but last season we overachieved, and we could do that this term as well.
If we work hard enough and improve on our performance in the last campaign, we could secure a return to the top four.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
I beleive in this football game there is two blueprints for success. More new way of doing it is buying the league with the like of real Madrid, Chelsea and man City leading th way with that. But in the past we have also seen man utd class of 92 who eventually dominated. Barcelona with the likes of messi, xavi, iniesta etc all from the same accademy growing to be the best.
I think this 2nd blueprint bring a longevity to the success. Although it takes longer to get there. When it does its lasts.
Hopefully with 4 accademy players and several other players in their earlier 20s we can for a gel and begin to win games and trophies over the next few years
That balance of home grown, and picking up world class players such as Cantona, Keane, Ince, Ronaldo, Ferdinand etc is an allusive one. We’ll know by next May whether or not Edu has made the right calls. Personally I tend to ignore pundits such as Souness, Kevin Campbell, Parlour, the Nevilles etc. They have their own agendas and often get it wrong.
We killed our chance for top 4 last year. We are on the edge of achieving it this year with improved striker and depth.
If success means PL title and CL title then I agree with him. But getting back to CL and being competitive, and fighting it out with City and pool over 38 games is also “success.”
Depends how he defines success