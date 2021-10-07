Liverpool legend warns that Arsenal are ‘best equipped’ to challenge top four

Jamie Carragher has warned that Arsenal could well be the surprise package to challenge the current top four in the Premier League.

The Gunners started the new season with three straight defeats, albeit with a number of excuses in those early weeks, but we have since turned that around to get 10 points from the following four fixtures.

Despite our atrocious opening results, we find ourselves just four points off the Champions League place at present, with every hope of climbing back up the table at this early point in the season, and Jamie Carragher has tipped us to ‘prove ourselves’ as the main challengers to break into that top four this season.

“I can’t see anyone else breaking through [into the top four as things stand],” Carragher told The Telegraph.

“We can already see which are the top four strongest Premier League teams. West Ham have had a good start, as have Brighton and Everton, but over the course of 38 games I am sure both clubs would take a Europa League place if it was offered right now.

“The team that I think is worth watching closely as the season evolves is Arsenal.

“If they can get the consistency into their young side, the lack of European football can be a massive help for Mikel Arteta as he spends more time with his players on the training ground.

“I think it is too soon for them to qualify for the Champions League, but of the chasing pack they may prove themselves best equipped to challenge.”