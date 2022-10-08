Liverpool looking to get back on track against Arsenal tomorrow

There is absolutely no doubt that Liverpool have a fantastic record against Arsenal, having only lost one game to the Gunners in the last 8 years.

So no matter how confident Arsenal are feeling right now there is always going to be the nagging memory that we always find it difficult to beat Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Also, Liverpool know the record too, and after an awful start to the season, they may well feel that theis is the big chance to get their season back on track and give the League leaders a wake-up call as well.

The Reds midfielder Fabinho obviously thinks that Liverpool have a very good chance, as he told the Liverpool website: ““[The] Emirates is a nice place to play and Arsenal, of course, are in a really good moment right now, playing really well, winning their games, top of the league,”

“It’s a good opportunity for us as well to show that we are Liverpool, we are still one of the best teams in this league. So yes, it’s a good opportunity for us to get the three points and to close the gap on these teams as well.”

Well we shall have to see about that Fabinho, because in case you hadn’t noticed, we are also in a supremely confident mood, and at Fortress Emirates, with a 60,000 crowd behind us, we are sure we can keep up our winning run.

Keep dreaming mate!

———————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about proving we are on Liverpool’s level, and the fixture congestion.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids