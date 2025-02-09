Liverpool make plans to stay on top when Arsenal returns from Dubai

Arsenal will have fewer fixtures to play for the remainder of the season, as they are now only competing in the Premier League and Champions League.

The Gunners must now focus entirely on their title challenge in England, and fans are hopeful that their recent warm-weather training camp in Dubai will provide a similar boost to the one they experienced last season. When Arsenal travelled to the Middle East for a mid-season camp last year, they returned in exceptional form, embarking on a remarkable run that almost saw them clinch the Premier League title. They remained in contention until the very final stages of the campaign, and the question now is whether they can replicate that push this term.

Arsenal may have a slight advantage in the title race, given that Liverpool are still competing in multiple competitions. The added workload could take its toll on Arne Slot’s squad, potentially leading to fatigue in the crucial months of the campaign. However, the Liverpool manager has proven time and again that he can manage his squad effectively, keeping his key players fit and maintaining high-performance levels. Some see this as an element of luck, while others credit his ability to rotate and manage game time wisely.

Liverpool’s next fixture is against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup, and Slot has confirmed that several key players will be rested for the tie. This strategy is designed to keep the squad fresh and ready for the demands of the Premier League and other competitions. Speaking to Liverpool Echo, Slot said:

“Even at PSV, these players played a good game. So this is important for some players who don’t play a lot to play, so they are ready for when we need them. We will definitely use a few we haven’t used much.”

Liverpool will not make it easy for Arsenal to overtake them in the title race, and the Gunners must ensure they capitalise on any slip-ups. With fewer games to focus on, Arsenal have the opportunity to maintain a more consistent run of form, but they must make every fixture count if they are to challenge for the league title once again.