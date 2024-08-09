Liverpool makes Arsenal nervous over their move for Merino

Arsenal has been given the green light to sign Mikel Merino, but could this approval be revoked?
The midfielder has already accepted Arsenal’s offer, and Real Sociedad recently left him out of their squad for a pre-season game. This exclusion seemed to signal that he was waiting to complete his move to North London.
However, Arsenal has yet to formalise their approach, which could prove costly. Liverpool is now pursuing Merino’s teammate, Martin Zubimendi, and is prepared to pay his release clause to add him to their squad.
Although Zubimendi’s transfer is a separate issue, a report from Noticias de Gipuzkoa suggests that Arsenal and Merino are concerned that Sociedad might block his move if Liverpool successfully signs Zubimendi. Sociedad may be reluctant to sell two midfielders in the same transfer window, so Arsenal is now looking to act quickly to finalise the deal.
Speed is important in the transfer market, and we need to apply some of it to avoid losing key targets to other clubs.
However, Merino’s move should not be a problem even if Liverpool signs Zubimendi.
Why do our finance and legal team take so long?
Every transfer falls foul to their long winded penny pinching approach.I mean there’s good housekeeping and then there is OCD
I don’t understand why – the risk of missing out on a player – and they haven’t made an official offer yet! It’s a complete failure!
In my opinion – this is an incomprehensible prolongation of the window, and then at the end of the season and 3rd place will try to justify: not enough goals, there was no striker!… American spared the money for a REAL striker! Not a dead Jesús and no haverz….
We’re obviously missing pieces of the puzzle here. It’ll be interesting to find out what they were. Until a transaction is virtually a done deal, Arsenal seems to be the most tight-lipped clubs in Europe. That seems to be a good thing for everyone except we anxious Gooners, lol.
True, as long as there’s something going on to be tight-lipped about, of course. It could just be that there’s nothing much actually happening.
Unlike a lot (not all) of other transfers where there’s just an announcement that Club B has agreed to buy a player from Club A, (such as Sp*rs transfer of Solanke from Bournemouth, or numerous Chelsea transfers) with Arsenal it tends to be trailed in multiple reports for weeks, but nothing happens.
The report about possible problems with Merino’s transfer because of Liverpool’s interest in his teammate, Zubimendi, were around earlier of course.
To me it makes sense to be concerned if (if) Arsenal hasn’t actually begun negotiations for Merino yet because it seems Liverpool has. We’ll just have to wait and see.