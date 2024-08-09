Liverpool makes Arsenal nervous over their move for Merino

Arsenal has been given the green light to sign Mikel Merino, but could this approval be revoked?

The midfielder has already accepted Arsenal’s offer, and Real Sociedad recently left him out of their squad for a pre-season game. This exclusion seemed to signal that he was waiting to complete his move to North London.

However, Arsenal has yet to formalise their approach, which could prove costly. Liverpool is now pursuing Merino’s teammate, Martin Zubimendi, and is prepared to pay his release clause to add him to their squad.

Although Zubimendi’s transfer is a separate issue, a report from Noticias de Gipuzkoa suggests that Arsenal and Merino are concerned that Sociedad might block his move if Liverpool successfully signs Zubimendi. Sociedad may be reluctant to sell two midfielders in the same transfer window, so Arsenal is now looking to act quickly to finalise the deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Speed is important in the transfer market, and we need to apply some of it to avoid losing key targets to other clubs.

However, Merino’s move should not be a problem even if Liverpool signs Zubimendi.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…