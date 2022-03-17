Liverpool man admits they struggled to contain Arsenal’s attackers

Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson admits they struggled to contain Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in their win over Arsenal last night.

The Reds reduced the point difference between them and Manchester City to just one by beating the Gunners, but that win was not as easy as it once was.

Both clubs had been in red-hot form heading into the fixture, but Liverpool showed why they might win the Premier League this season by scoring twice in the second half.

It was a frustrating night for Arsenal, but it wasn’t for the lack of trying that they lost that game.

Martinelli and Saka gave Liverpool’s full-backs a lot of trouble and Robertson admitted to that at the end of the game.

The Scotland captain said via The Daily Mail: ‘Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are really hard work.

‘It was a really tough game. It was great to have a clean sheet.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Robertson’s comments are a major positive and it shows that our players didn’t just lie down for Liverpool to trample on them.

Our resilience and hard work might not have paid off against the Reds, but it will surely earn us more wins before this season ends.

Martinelli and Saka will still play prominent roles for us in the run-in. Hopefully, they will stay fit.