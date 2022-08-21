Liverpool man insists Arsenal is one of the top clubs to play against

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah insists Arsenal is one of the top clubs in England and when they play against them, it is a derby.

The Egyptian is one of the world’s best players and he is a reason why Liverpool has been competing for the league title repeatedly in the last decade.

The Egyptian won the Golden Boot last season and has a fine record against Arsenal.

The Gunners haven’t finished inside the top four in the last few campaigns, and some clubs could think they are no longer a threat.

However, Liverpool’s Salah shows he has a lot of respect for opponents by naming Mikel Arteta’s side as one of the clubs to beat in England.

He told Sky Sports:

“United, City, Chelsea, Arsenal – these top teams, you always want to play against them. It’s always going to be a derby.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Salah is a smart and respectful player who understands that every opponent matters.

One of the pitfalls of great teams and players is that they underestimate their opponents.

However, the Liverpool man is showing that he knows what is required to be a top club, which is to show utmost respect to your opponents.

Hopefully, our players have this same mindset because it helps you compete against anyone.

