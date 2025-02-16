Liverpool manager dreams of a move that could spoil Arsenal’s summer plans

Alexander Isak is one of the most sought-after strikers in world football, and Arsenal are keen to bring him to the Emirates.

The Newcastle United forward has tormented Premier League defences this season and is currently in superb form. His pace, technical ability, and finishing have made him a nightmare for defenders, and his performances have not gone unnoticed. Arsenal are eager to secure his signature, with many believing that he would be the perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s system.

However, the Gunners would be mistaken if they think signing Isak will be straightforward. The Swedish international is attracting interest from several top European clubs, and Arsenal are not the only ones looking to bring him in this summer.

Liverpool are also in the race for the 25-year-old, and their new manager, Arne Slot, reportedly sees him as a key target. According to Football Insider, Slot has been deploying Luis Díaz as a makeshift number nine for much of the season but does not see the Colombian as a long-term solution. The Dutchman is determined to add a natural striker to his squad, and Isak has emerged as a priority.

With Liverpool’s financial backing and their reputation as a club that competes for the biggest trophies, they could pose a serious threat to Arsenal’s pursuit of Isak. Other elite European sides are also keeping tabs on him, making the battle for his signature even more intense.

Arsenal must not assume they are the only club capable of landing the striker. Isak’s consistent performances make him a highly desirable player, and multiple clubs will be prepared to enter the race for him when the summer transfer window opens. If the Gunners truly want to sign him, they must be ready for a fierce battle and ensure they can offer him the right project, both financially and competitively.