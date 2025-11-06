Liverpool meets agent to beat Arsenal to outstanding attacker

Liverpool is reportedly looking to beat Arsenal in the race to sign Kenan Yildiz from Juventus and could make their move at the end of this season. The young attacker is already considered one of the most promising talents in Europe and has become a key figure for the Old Lady since last season. Despite Juventus insisting that he is not for sale, Yildiz has been linked with a potential transfer over recent months.

Arsenal have reportedly identified Yildiz as a player who fits their profile perfectly and could strengthen their squad for the future. His technical ability, vision and attacking threat make him an appealing target for a club aiming to remain competitive at the highest level. However, Liverpool shares the same view and appears keen to secure his signature before their rivals can act.

Liverpool’s Early Moves

According to Football365, Liverpool has already taken steps to gain an advantage over Arsenal and other interested clubs. The report claims that the Reds recently met with Jorge Mendes, Yildiz’s agent, with the main objective of gathering information regarding a potential summer move. This proactive approach suggests that Liverpool is serious about positioning itself as a frontrunner in the race for the highly rated attacker.

Yildiz’s potential to become a top player for his future club makes him a highly sought-after prospect. Both Arsenal and Liverpool will likely face intense competition to secure his services, and swift action could prove decisive. His ability to influence games and add creativity to the attack makes him an attractive option for clubs aiming to strengthen their squads ahead of the next season.

A Race for Signature

For Arsenal, the challenge lies in acting quickly to remain in contention for Yildiz. With Liverpool reportedly engaging his agent and preparing a potential summer move, the Gunners must accelerate their plans if they are to successfully bring him to the Emirates. The next few months will be critical in determining which club ultimately secures the services of the promising young attacker.

Securing Yildiz would not only enhance Arsenal’s attacking options but also demonstrate the club’s commitment to recruiting top talent to maintain its competitive edge in domestic and European competitions. The transfer battle for the Juventus star is expected to be one of the key stories of the summer window.

