Liverpool midfielder warns Arsenal fans “We turn up in big games”

If there’s one game that everyone would love to watch, it’s the Liverpool game. Going into that clash, Arsenal faces three things they’re going to battle against. The first thing is the winless run at Anfield, which dates back to 2012.

If they manage a win, they will end that poor run that has followed them ever since beating Liverpool 2-0 in the 2012-13 season. The second thing they’ll be battling is the talk that they can’t handle the pressure needed to win the PL.

Many Arsenal doubters like Gary Neville predict Arsenal will bottle the Premier League title race; it is games like this one against Liverpool that they’ll be sure Arsenal will lose points. However, Arsenal can and will prove them wrong. The third thing is how overconfident Liverpool people are. We noted how Klopp feels he can derail Arsenal’s charge after watching his side draw 0-0 against Chelsea, and now, even before we took Klopp’s talk seriously, we have seen the Reds turning up for big games this season. The Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones told the Liverpool Echo, “Of course it is possible. We’ve seen we’re a team who have done it all in the past, and we can do it again.

“The lads, like I said there, I just think it is a small blip and we turn up in big games. We turn up in big games, and it’s Arsenal next, so we’ll see.”

Considering Arsenal have had a week to respond to these 3 “questions” that they may have to battle, I think they’ll be too much for this Liverpool side, who for the better part of this season have looked like they have just been coasting through League games.

Should we be worried?

Darren N

—————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids