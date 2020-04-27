Liverpool move ahead of Arsenal in race to sign classy Nigerian youngster

Arsenal could miss out on the signing of Victor Osimhen to Liverpool as the Reds have opened talks with the young Nigerian.

Osimhen has been in fine form for Lille since he joined them in the summer and he set to be on the move again at the end of this season.

Reports have linked Arsenal and several other teams with a move for the FIFA Under World Cup Golden Boot winner, but Liverpool seems to have gone a step further.

Reports from France via Le10Sports claim that the Reds have established contact with the player’s representatives as they look to lay the groundwork for a future transfer.

Mikel Arteta is in a very uncertain situation regarding the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, and he has identified Osimhen as a capable replacement for any or both strikers.

Osimhen has starred for Lille even in the Champions League this season, and he even scored a goal against Chelsea in the group stages.

He is expected to continue to develop into a fine striker in the future and he may not stay at Lille for long before he joins a top team.

Arsenal will look to sort out the future of Aubameyang quickly so that they can decide if they need to sign a replacement or not.