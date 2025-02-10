Diogo Jota
Liverpool open the door for Arsenal to sign one of their finest players

Arsenal have added another attacking option to their transfer shortlist as Liverpool have reportedly made Diogo Jota available for transfer.

The Gunners are in the market for a new striker and are expected to address that need at the end of the season. Mikel Arteta’s side have struggled for goals in key matches, and the club understands that bringing in a quality forward will be essential to solving that issue.

Arsenal are determined to sign at least one striker in the summer, and according to Football London, Jota has now emerged as a potential target. Liverpool have made the Portugal international available for transfer as they look to reshape their squad ahead of the next campaign.

Although Arne Slot has had a strong season since taking charge, he has largely worked with the players already at the club, having only signed one first-team player so far. However, he is expected to oversee a squad overhaul in the summer, and Jota is among the players the Dutchman is reportedly willing to sell.

Diogo Jota
Jota is a proven Premier League forward who has consistently performed at a high level for Liverpool, making him an attractive option for Arsenal. His ability to score important goals and operate in multiple attacking roles would add valuable depth to Arteta’s squad. However, while he could strengthen the team, the question remains whether he is the ideal solution to Arsenal’s attacking issues.

Signing Jota would certainly bolster the squad, but Arsenal must ensure they do not rely solely on him to address their goal-scoring problems. If the club decide to pursue the Portuguese forward, they would still need to bring in another striker to provide the firepower required to compete at the highest level.

  4. Why would Liverpool open the door specifically for Arsenal to sign Jota? Let me take a guess. Injury-prone player. Overvalued. Overrated.

    Rice for 115M, Havertz 65M, Vieira 35M. And now Jota. (Do you see the trend?)

