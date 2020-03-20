Liverpool opens talks over a move for Arsenal midfield target

Liverpool has opened talks with Eduardo Camavinga as the Rennes teenager continues to impress in French Ligue 1.

The Reds have become the latest English side to show interest in the midfielder with Arsenal and Manchester United already in the running.

Metro Sports claim that Arsenal made a move for the player previously, but they failed to convince his French club to sign him.

The Gunners would now have to battle with Liverpool for his signature. The teenager is reportedly valued at £45 million and has interest from other European sides.

The report further claims that Barcelona also has him on their radar but the Spaniards are preparing for another major summer overhaul and they are careful not to spend too much on the teenager.

Arsenal has developed a reputation for being one of the best teams for young players to play for in recent seasons.

They have given chances to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli this season, but they will need to pay more than normal for Camavinga as the teenager is one of the most coveted around the world at the moment.

It is unclear how much funds would be made available for Mikel Arteta in the summer, but the Spaniard would be hoping that he can get as much as he needs.