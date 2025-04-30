Liverpool planning to beat Arsenal to top Bundesliga star

Kingsley Coman could be set for a move to the Premier League next season, with several top English clubs reportedly expressing interest in securing his services. The French international may be allowed to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the current campaign as the German club prepares for a period of squad restructuring and improvement. Given his profile and experience at the highest levels of European football, Coman has naturally attracted attention from leading teams in England.

Throughout his career, Coman has built an impressive résumé, having won domestic league titles with Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. This wealth of experience could be particularly valuable in a squad such as Arsenal’s, where the club are aiming to convert recent progress into tangible success by securing major trophies. His winning mentality and familiarity with high-pressure environments would be a significant asset in the dressing room.

While Arsenal are reportedly keen on adding Coman to their ranks, they are not alone in pursuing the winger’s signature. As cited by Caught Offside, Liverpool is also monitoring his situation closely and is believed to be formulating a plan to bring him to Anfield. The reigning Premier League champions are aware of Arsenal’s interest and appear determined to outmanoeuvre their rivals in the race to sign the Frenchman.

Coman remains a player capable of contributing at the highest level, and there is an expectation that he may be open to the idea of playing in England. His technical ability, pace and experience make him an appealing target for any side with ambitions of competing for silverware both domestically and in Europe.

While Liverpool is an attractive destination for any player, lifestyle preferences can play a role in transfer decisions. London’s status as a global city has been known to sway players when choosing between clubs, and it is thought that some footballers find the capital more appealing than a move to Merseyside. Nonetheless, competition for Coman is likely to be fierce, and any club interested in acquiring him will need to make a compelling offer, both in footballing and personal terms, to secure his signature ahead of the new season.