Liverpool plots winter move for Arsenal midfield target

Liverpool was keen to beat Arsenal to the signature of Renato Sanches in the last transfer window as the Reds see him as the ideal replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum (90mins)

The Portugal international could have made the move to England, where he previously played for Swansea.

However, a late injury to him forced any transfer to be suspended and Liverpool also relaxed the intensity of their interest in his signature.

The Reds have started the campaign well and have won two and drawn one of their opening three matches.

They have almost no injury problems now and have a good midfield, however, Todofichajes says they still have a strong interest in Sanches.

The report claims the Reds will return for him in the January transfer window and they hope that he would be back to full fitness by then and they can reach an agreement with Lille to sign him.

Arsenal signed Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard for their midfield in the last transfer window.

The duo joins Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey to make Arsenal a potent force.

But one injury or suspension could see the Gunners struggle as it has happened at this start of the season and signing Sanches will give them greater depth in that department.