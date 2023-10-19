Liverpool prepares to challenge Arsenal for Nigerian star

Liverpool has entered the race for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, setting up a challenge with Arsenal for his signature.

Osimhen, who is considered one of the hottest goal scorers in the world, claimed the Italian Golden Boot and the league title last season.

This impressive form has made him a target for numerous clubs globally, though he remained with Napoli in the last transfer window.

Arsenal has expressed a long-standing interest in Osimhen, as they are keen to bolster their attacking options. However, with more clubs showing interest, securing his services may become a more challenging endeavour.

According to The Sun, Liverpool is the latest club to express interest in the Nigerian striker. They reportedly sent scouts to watch him play for Nigeria during the international break, and they intend to continue monitoring him. Liverpool might consider making an offer for Osimhen at the end of the current season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is a top striker and is more lethal than the players we have in his position in our squad now.

However, he will not come cheap and we must act fast to win the race for his signature ahead of other suitors.

———————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…